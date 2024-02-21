'All India Rank' Review: Varun Grover's Directorial Debut Is an Easy Watch

All India Rank also contains an arc where we see how a man starts to terrorise Vivek’s parents because they rightfully rat him out. This arc lends itself to some interesting commentary – even though it’s RK Singh who attacks the man, the retaliation is almost solely aimed at his wife. His acts of violence are inherently driven by the gender binary.

But like most things, the film doesn’t flesh out the commentary here. All India Rank suffers because most of its arcs feel rushed through. That is especially a problem for one reason – the film doesn’t offer anything new. We’ve seen Kota Factory, we’ve watched 12th Fail, and we’ve read the news. Most of All India Rank, as a result, becomes predictable. As soon as you meet a character on screen, it becomes easy to sketch out how their arc will go.