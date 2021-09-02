Varun Dhawan, Alia Mourn 'Humpty Sharma...' Co-Star Sidharth Shukla's Death

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to mourn the death of their Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania co-star Sidharth Shukla. Sidharth made his film debut with Humpty Sharma... The actor passed away due to a heart attack on Thursday, 2 September.

In an Instagram post, Varun shared pictures of him and Sidharth with Alia Bhatt, and wrote, "Rip brother u are loved by so many and u touched so many with ur kind heart and beautiful personality. Today heaven has gained a star and we have lost one. My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones."