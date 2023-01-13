Uorfi Javed Files Police Complaint Against BJP Leader For Remarks On Her Clothes
Uorfi Javed was last seen in Splitsvilla X4.
Actor Uorfi Javed has filed a police complaint against Maharashtra Mahila Morcha president and Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Chitra Kishor Wagh, for her alleged remarks on the actor's 'immodest' dressing sense according to a report by ANI.
Uorfi’s lawyer Nitin Satpute stated, according to a report by The Times of India, “I have lodged complaint for the offence U/s 153(A)(B), 504, 506, 506(ii) of IPC Against BJP Party Worker Smt Chitra Kishor Wagh for Threatening, and Criminal Intimidation to cause harm to Model/Actress Urfi Javed on public domain as well as requested for preventive Action U/s 149 and 107 of Cr.P.C, (Chapter Proceeding against her as she is continuously committing breach of peace in society by threatening on media).”
“I have mailed a complaint to the Woman Commission today. I will meet Smt Rupali Chakankar, Chairman Women Commission with a written complaint for taking further action,” he added.
On the other end, the actor is often seen experimenting with clothes and posting her outfit ideas on social media. She was last seen in Splitsvilla X4. The show is hosted by Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani.
