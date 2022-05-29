Ruben Östlund's 'Triangle of Sadness' Wins Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival
The director, Ruben Östlund, has now won the prestigious award twice.
Predicting the winner of The Cannes Film Festival’s Palme d'Or is never easy. This year has been particularly divisive with every film despised and adored in different quarters by the press, audiences and critics with no clear favourite to emerge.
The awards for the 75th Cannes film festival were decided by a jury chaired by French actor Vincent Lindon. India’s Deepika Padukone was also part of this year’s jury along with Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, British- American actress and director Rebecca Hall, French director Ladj Ly, American director Jeff Nichols, Swedish actress Noomi Rapace, Norwegian director Joachim Trier and Italian actress and director Jasmine Trinca. They also presented its winner’s list from the 21 films presented in the competition this year.
The coveted Palme d'Or was awarded to Triangle of Sadness by Swedish director Ruben Östlund. A wicked, sharp takedown of privilege, it was one of the top contenders for the award. With this win, he has joined the elite club of two-time Palme d’Or winners. He had also won for The Square in 2017.
The Grand Prix, the festival’s runners-up prize was shared by two films —Lukas Dhont’s Belgian coming-of-age drama Close and French director Claire Denis’s erotic political drama Stars at Noon.
The Jury Prize was jointly awarded to Polish veteran Jerzy Skolimowski for his donkey-starring fable EO and The Eight Mountains by Charlotte Vandermeersch and Felix Van Groeningen.
75th anniversary Prize went to Tori and Lokita directed by Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne
Korean director Park Chan-Wook won the Best Director Award for his slick neo-noir Decision to Leave.
The Camera d’Or for the best first film screened in Cannes this year went to War Pony by Riley Keough and Gina Gammell presented in the Un Certain Regard official selection.
The jury gave the Best Actress prize to French-based Iranian actress Zar Amir-Ebrahimi for her role in Holy Spider directed by Ali Abbasi.
Best Actor went to South Korea’s Song-Kang ho, of Parasite fame, for his part in Broker by kore-Eda Hirokazu.
The Award for the Best Screenplay went to Boy From Heaven by Tarik Saleh.
