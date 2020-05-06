Tom Cruise to Star in First Feature Film to Be Shot in Outer Space
Hollywood star Tom Cruise will soon become the first actor to star in a narrative feature film to be shot in the International Space Station. According to a report in Deadline, the actor and National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) are in talks with Elon Musk’s Space X to work on an action-adventure film.
Still, in the initial stages of discussion, the film doesn’t have any production house attached yet. NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine confirmed the news on Twitter. “NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality,” he wrote.
This isn’t the first time Tom Cruise will be performing breathtaking stunts, as he scaled the Burj Khalifa in Dubai for a sequence in 2011’s Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol, and for its 2015 follow-up, Rogue Nation, the actor had hung off the side of an aeroplane mid-flight.
The shooting of Mission: Impossible Fallout had to take a break when he broke his ankle while taking a leap from one rooftop to another. His latest, Top Gun: Maverick is awaiting a theatrical release as its release date of June was pushed to December due to the coronavirus outbreak.
