Tom Cruise to Star in First Feature Film to Be Shot in Outer Space

Hollywood star Tom Cruise will soon become the first actor to star in a narrative feature film to be shot in the International Space Station. According to a report in Deadline, the actor and National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) are in talks with Elon Musk’s Space X to work on an action-adventure film.

Still, in the initial stages of discussion, the film doesn’t have any production house attached yet. NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine confirmed the news on Twitter. “NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality,” he wrote.