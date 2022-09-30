Richa Chadha Shares First Pre-Wedding Celebration Pictures With Ali Fazal
The couple first met on the sets of Mrigdeep Singh Lamba's Fukrey in 2012.
Bollywood duo Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie the knot after a two-year delay, thanks to the pandemic. Their pre-wedding festivities began in Delhi on Thursday (29 September) with a beautiful mehendi ceremony. Today (30 September), the Masaan actor took to social media to post the first set of pictures from the function.
Posting two pictures of herself and Ali Faizal sharing intimate moments, the actor wrote, "Mohabbat Mubarak" after using a hashtag of their ship name, #RiAli.
Here's a look at her post:
Recently, the actors opened up about formalizing their union two-and-a-half years ago, and how they wish to focus on celebrating their relationship with friends and family, now.
The pictures look dreamy with Richa Chadha in a custom-made outfit by Rahul Mishra while Ali Fazal is decked in an angarkha by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.
