ADVERTISEMENT

Richa Chadha Shares First Pre-Wedding Celebration Pictures With Ali Fazal

The couple first met on the sets of Mrigdeep Singh Lamba's Fukrey in 2012.

Quint Entertainment
Updated
Celebrities
1 min read
Richa Chadha Shares First Pre-Wedding Celebration Pictures With Ali Fazal
i

Bollywood duo Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie the knot after a two-year delay, thanks to the pandemic. Their pre-wedding festivities began in Delhi on Thursday (29 September) with a beautiful mehendi ceremony. Today (30 September), the Masaan actor took to social media to post the first set of pictures from the function.

Posting two pictures of herself and Ali Faizal sharing intimate moments, the actor wrote, "Mohabbat Mubarak" after using a hashtag of their ship name, #RiAli.

Here's a look at her post:

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, the actors opened up about formalizing their union two-and-a-half years ago, and how they wish to focus on celebrating their relationship with friends and family, now.

The pictures look dreamy with Richa Chadha in a custom-made outfit by Rahul Mishra while Ali Fazal is decked in an angarkha by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Also Read

Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal Fly Out Of Mumbai Ahead Of Their Wedding

Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal Fly Out Of Mumbai Ahead Of Their Wedding

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×