Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Dunki Box Office Collection Day 8: SRK Collects Rs 300 Crore Worldwide

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki has maintained a steady pace at the box office despite competition from 'Salaar'.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
Dunki Box Office Collection Day 8: SRK Collects Rs 300 Crore Worldwide
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki has witnessed a consistent decline in revenue. According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Dunki is expected to earn Rs 9.75 crore on Wednesday, marking the film’s lowest single-day. This will bring the film’s total domestic collection to Rs 151.26 crore.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

On Wednesday, Dunki had an overall 19.89 percent Hindi occupancy. After seven days, Dunki accumulated Rs 305 crore in worldwide gross box office, as shared by Red Chillies Entertainment on X.

Dunki also stars Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Vikram Kochhar, Boman Irani, and Anil Grover, among others in pivotal roles.

The is a Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan and written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon.

Also Read

'Salaar Part 1' Box Office Day 4: Prabhas-Starrer Collects Rs 250 Crore In India

'Salaar Part 1' Box Office Day 4: Prabhas-Starrer Collects Rs 250 Crore In India

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

Topics:  SRK   Dunki 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×