Dunki Box Office Collection Day 8: SRK Collects Rs 300 Crore Worldwide

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki has witnessed a consistent decline in revenue. According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Dunki is expected to earn Rs 9.75 crore on Wednesday, marking the film’s lowest single-day. This will bring the film’s total domestic collection to Rs 151.26 crore.
On Wednesday, Dunki had an overall 19.89 percent Hindi occupancy. After seven days, Dunki accumulated Rs 305 crore in worldwide gross box office, as shared by Red Chillies Entertainment on X.
Dunki also stars Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Vikram Kochhar, Boman Irani, and Anil Grover, among others in pivotal roles.
The is a Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan and written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon.
