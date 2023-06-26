ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kusha Kapila Announces Divorce With Husband Zorawar Ahluwalia; Pens Note

Kusha Kapila Announces Divorce With Husband Zorawar Ahluwalia; Pens Note

Kusha Kapila took to her social media account to announce her divorce from husband Zorawar.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Kusha Kapila Announces Divorce With Husband Zorawar Ahluwalia; Pens Note
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Kusha Kapila took to her Instagram account to announce her divorce from her husband Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia. The two have been married since 2017 and have now decided to part ways. 

ADVERTISEMENT

She took to her Instagarm account to write, "Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn't been an easy decision by any measure but we know it's the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continue to mean everything to us, but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn't align. We gave it our all until we couldn't anymore."

Take a look at the post:

Kusha also added, "A relationship ending is heartbreaking and it's been a tough ordeal for us and our families. Thankfully, we have had some time to process this, but what we shared and built together panned for over a decade. We still need a lot more time and healing to get to the next phase of our lives. Our current focus is to get through this period with love, respect and support towards each other."

Kusha is a popular social media influencer in the country. She is known for her comedy videos.

Also Read

Tanmay Bhat & Kusha Kapila Were Their Honest Best in Koffee With Karan S7 Finale

Tanmay Bhat & Kusha Kapila Were Their Honest Best in Koffee With Karan S7 Finale

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Kusha Kapila 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×