'This Saturday I am more Meme-at Aman': Zeenat Aman Shares Memes Of Herself
The 71-year-old veteran actor posted three hilarious 'Zeenat Aman memes' that "really tickled" her.
Zeenat Aman, the legendary Bollywood actor, recently took to social media to share three humorous memes of herself.
The 71-year-old star expressed her amusement at the memes and claimed that they "really tickled" her. Along with the memes, she also penned one of her signature heartfelt notes, in which she shared her thoughts on the memes and her experience on social media.
In her note, Zeenat Aman thanked her children for introducing her to online humor and guiding her through the workings of Instagram.
She wrote that she would be "befuddled by the vagaries of Instagram" if it weren't for her kids.
However, she appreciates that they not only explain the app and its workings to her, but they also introduce her to online humor, which she finds incredibly amusing.
Take a look:
The Satyam Shivam Sundaram actor went on to explain that her children showed her the "Zeenat Aman memes", which she found to be fantastically creative and funny.
The veteran actor expressed her desire to see more memes made on her pictures and encouraged her followers to share them with her.
There are other hysterical ones I saw, but their language is a little too colourful for me to post.Zeenat Aman via Instagram
Zeenat Aman has been a prominent figure in the Indian film industry for over four decades, and her contribution to Bollywood has been significant. She is known for her stunning looks, acting prowess, and her bold and unconventional roles, which challenged the norms of the time. Her popularity has not diminished over the years, and she continues to be an inspiration to many.
