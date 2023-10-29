The Cast And Crew Of 'Friends' Pay Tribute To Matthew Perry After His Demise

Following the untimely passing of Matthew Perry, celebrated for his iconic role as Chandler Bing in the legendary series Friends, tributes are pouring in from the cast and crew of the show. Perry, a comedic genius, was found deceased at his Los Angeles residence in a heartbreaking turn of events.

Warner Bros. Television Group, the production powerhouse behind Friends, released a statement via The Hollywood Reporter expressing their deep sorrow at the loss of their dear friend.