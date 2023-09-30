'My Insecurities Were to Do With The Way I Look': Bhumi Pednekar

Thank You For Coming is a highly anticipated Bollywood comedy that is produced by Rhea Kapoor. Helmed by Karan Boolani, the film features Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Shivani Bedi, and Shehnaaz Gill in the lead roles. The cast and makers of the film took some time out to speak to The Quint about the film, the complexities of womanhood and more.