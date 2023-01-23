Telugu Actor Sudheer Varma Dies By Suicide
Sudheer Varma had been a part of popular south films like Second Hand and Kundanapu Bomma.
Telugu actor Sudheer Varma, who has been a part of popular south films like Second Hand and Kundanapu Bomma, passed away on Monday morning, 23 January. The 33-year-old actor reportedly died by suicide.
A spokesperson from the late actor's family told TOI in a statement, "He had been struggling for a while to get good roles.” He further added that their family is grief-stricken by the tragedy.
The information was brought to the public's attention after Sudhakar Komakula, one of Sudheer's co-actors, announced the tragic news on social media.
Sharing pictures from the pre-release event of their film Kundanapu Bomma on Twitter, he wrote, "Such a lovely and warm guy. It was great knowing you and working with your brother! Can't digest the fact that you are no more! OM Shanti!"
Here, take a look:
Filmmaker Venky Kudumula also took to social media express his grief over Sudheer's untimely death. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Sometimes the sweetest smiles hide the deepest pain…We never know what others are going through.. Please be empathetic and spread just love !! Miss you ra Sudheer! You shouldn’t have done this.. May ur soul rest in peace."
According to reports, Sudheer was rushed to a local hospital in Hyderabad after his family members found him in a critical condition at home. He was later shifted to a private hospital on 20 January, for his further treatment.
Sudheer made his Telugu film debut in 2016 with Kundanapu Bomma, following a career in theatre.
