We Should Stop Treating Taylor Swift's Love Life as a 'Spectator Sport'

And now that the news is no longer fresh, rumours are widespread that she is dating a two-time Formula 1 winner Fernando Alonso. The news initially surfaced in Spanish magazines and then spread like wildfire across social media. Alonso deflected the rumours, which was like adding fuel to the fire, for many, because if it’s not an overt denial then it ignites the possibility of a potential romance.

And now it seems, media houses cannot simply be satiated with linking Swift to one love interest. She of course needs to have at least two. The lead singer of the British band 1975, Matty Healy, has also been linked to the singer. He was spotted at her concerts, which of course means they are dating.

But despite the ongoing conjecture, Swift has remained tight-lipped.