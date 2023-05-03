Tamil Actor-Director Manobala Dies At 69; Rajinikanth & Others Pay Tribute

Popular Tamil comedian, director and producer Manobala died in Chennai on Wednesday, 3 May due to ill health. He was 69 at the time of his passing. He is survived by his wife and son.
Manobala made his debut as a director with Aagaya Gangai in 1982. He also went on to make films with top actors such as Rajinikanth and Vijayakant, in films like Oor Kaavalan and En Purushanthaan Enakku Mattumthaan.
Many celebrities paid tribute to the actor. Superstar Rajinikanth tweeted "I am saddened by the death of popular director, actor and my friend Manobala. My condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace".
Kamal Haasan paid tribute to him as well. He tweeted, "The news of the passing away of a good friend who was a director, actor and producer, Manobala brings me great sadness. His primary identity was that of an enthusiast of cinema. My condolences to his bereaved family, friends and fans."
Vijay Sethupathi tweeted,"RIPManobala sir."
He began his career as an assistant to renowned filmmaker Bharathiraja. Manobala acted in over 700 films and had produced them as well.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)