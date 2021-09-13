Think of Repercussions: Actors Munmun Dutta, Raj Anadkat Deny Dating Rumours
Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat play Babita and Tapu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors Munmum Dutta and Raj Anadkat took to social media to rebuke dating rumours. While Munmun Dutta talked about the trolling she faced about the rumours surfaced, Raj Anadkat urged everyone to ‘think about repercussions.’ Dutta and Anadkat play Babita and Tapu on the Sab TV show respectively.
Munmun Dutta wrote in a post, “To the general public, I had far better expectations from you. But the filth that you have showered in the comment section, even from the so called ‘Literate’ ones proves how regressive society we are.”
She added, “Women are constantly AGE SHAMED, SLUT SHAMED, MOM SHAMED, at the cost of your humour. Whether your humour drives someone to the edge of a mental breakdown or not, is never you concern. 13 years of entertaining people and it didn’t take 13 minutes for anyone of you to RIP MY DIGINITY APART.” The post has since then been removed.
Raj Anadkat then posted a statement on social media which read, “To everyone, who has been constantly writing about me, THINK of the repercussion that can happen in my life because of your ‘COOKED UP’ (false) stories and that too about my life without my consent. All the creative people out there please channelise your creativity somewhere else it will be helpful to you. May God bless them with good sense.”
Rumours had surfaced earlier about Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat dating but they soon died down. ETimes had quoted a source saying that the “love story is actually old.” Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah is directed by Dharmesh Mehta, Malav Rajda, and Dheeraj Palshetkar. The show also stars Amit Bhatt, Dilip Joshi, and Sunayna Fozdar.
