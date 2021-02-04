Taapsee Pannu Has This To Say To Those Offended by Rihanna's Tweet

Taapsee was alluding to the outrage that popstar Rihanna sparked after her tweet condemning the internet blockade at farmers' protest sites in Delhi went viral on 2 February. Many social media users took offence at what they saw as foreign interference. The Indian government too released a statement condemning celebrities who have spoken out about the farmers' protest on social media calling it "propaganda". Soon after, celebs such as Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn and others tweeted messages in support of the government with similar wording and the hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPorpaganda, which the government had used in its statement.