Taapsee Pannu Turns Producer With Outsider Films: View Is Best From 'Outside'
Taapsee Pannu is joining hands with producer Pranjal Khandhdiya for her new venture 'Outsider Films'.
Taapsee Pannu, who was last seen in Netflix's Haseen Dillruba, has launched her production house 'Outsider Films'. She is collaborating with Pranjal Khandhdiya for the venture, who has been working as a content creator and producer for 20 years.
He was a part of several productions including 83, Piku, Azhar. Pranjal is also producing Taapsee's upcoming film Rashmi Rocket.
Taapsee, too, has been in the industry for over a decade, and has been a part of back-to-back successful films. She also has multiple projects in the pipeline including Looop Lapeta, Dobaaraa, and Shabaash Mithu.
Revealing the reason behind naming their production house 'Outsider Films', Taapsee said in a statement, "Pranjal and I both come from humble backgrounds that’s when the name Outsiders Films clicked with us. We aim to produce meaningful, entertaining, and quality content.”
Taapsee shared the production company's logo reveal on her social media and wrote, "Last year when it was almost a decade since I plunged into the dream this Indian Film Industry is, I never knew I will not just float but actually learn to swim my way through."
"For someone who never dreamt of being a public figure I am forever grateful to everyone who has bestowed so much love and trust in me and my work. Time for some payback , because with great power comes greater responsibility. So wish me luck and I promise to try my best to bring the best , coz the view is the best from the 'outside'."Taapsee Pannu, Actor
Taapsee further said in a statement that she is elated to embark on this journey and being part of the production house is a way for her to diversify her love for cinema. She further stated that she'd always thought about setting up her own production house since management comes naturally to her.
Taapsee also owns a wedding planning company and a badminton team called '7 Aces Pune'.
"The audience and the industry have given me a lot of support and love over the 11 years of my career. With Outsiders Films, I aim to give back to the industry and empower talent who are looking for a breakthrough and come with no background like me. Pranjal and I together look forward to opening doors for new and fresh talents, both in front and behind the camera.”Taapsee Pannu, Statement
Talking about the collaboration with Taapsee, Pranjal Khandhdiya shared, in a statement, "Forging a solid partnership needs two people to have a lot of similarities and at the same time a different opinions. This is where our partnership becomes so interesting. Taapsee and I both have similar goals, but with varied opinions and approach."
He added that 'Outsiders Films' will give them the opportunity to 'seek their creative goals'' while complimenting their work. The first film produced by the company will reportedly be a thriller headlined by Taapsee Pannu.
