Taapsee Pannu Turns Producer With Outsider Films: View Is Best From 'Outside'

Taapsee Pannu, who was last seen in Netflix's Haseen Dillruba, has launched her production house 'Outsider Films'. She is collaborating with Pranjal Khandhdiya for the venture, who has been working as a content creator and producer for 20 years.

He was a part of several productions including 83, Piku, Azhar. Pranjal is also producing Taapsee's upcoming film Rashmi Rocket.

Taapsee, too, has been in the industry for over a decade, and has been a part of back-to-back successful films. She also has multiple projects in the pipeline including Looop Lapeta, Dobaaraa, and Shabaash Mithu.