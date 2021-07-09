Taapsee, Kanika on Haseen Dillruba's Mixed Reviews & Thumbs Up From Audience

Ever since Haseen Dillruba premiered on Netflix, it has triggered a conversation on social media. While a majority of the audience is appreciating this film, which is a nod to Hindi pulp fiction, there has been an ongoing debate over its portrayal of toxic love and domestic violence. The Quint spoke to Kanika Dhillon, who created this world inhabited by Rishabh (Vikrant Massey) and Rani (Taapsee Pannu).

Taapsee and Kanika, who have previously worked in Manmarziyaan, spoke about how good compliments have kept them going between all the controversy surrounding the film. They also explained what people might have misunderstood in Haseen Dillruba.