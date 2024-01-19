'I'm Too Happy With Him': Taapsee Pannu On 10-Year Relationship With Mathias Boe

Actor Taapsee Pannu recently opened up about her long-term relationship with badminton player Mathias Boe. The duo has been dating each other for over a decade now.
In a podcast with Raj Shamani on his YouTube channel, Taapsee got candid about her personal life and revealed how she met Mathias 13 years ago. The actor also shared how having a 'sense of security' is an important quality she seeks in a romantic partner.
When Shamani asked Taapsee whether it was difficult to find people to date as an actor, she said, "I don't know because I have been with the same person (Mathias Boe) for the past 10 years. I started acting 13 years ago and I met him the year I was making my debut in Bollywood, and I have been with the same person since then. I have no thoughts of leaving him or being with anyone else because I am way too happy in the relationship. But from what I hear from people around me, it is very difficult to find someone after you become an actor because your sense of why you like a person or they like you becomes skewed. You start doubting the genuineness of that person. I have had my co-stars say that it is tough to find a partner, genuinely.”
"I feel you are in a good relationship when you do not feel the baggage of the relationship. I always knew that you have to be 'a man' to be in a relationship with me and not a 'boy,'" the Naam Shabana actor added.
Taapsee made her acting debut in 2010 with the Telugu film Jhummandi Naadam. She entered Bollywood in 2013 with film Chashme Baddoor.
On the work front, Taapsee was last seen in the filmmaker Rajkuamr Hirani's Dunki alongside Shah Rukh Khan.
