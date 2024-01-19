'I'm Too Happy With Him': Taapsee Pannu On 10-Year Relationship With Mathias Boe

When Shamani asked Taapsee whether it was difficult to find people to date as an actor, she said, "I don't know because I have been with the same person (Mathias Boe) for the past 10 years. I started acting 13 years ago and I met him the year I was making my debut in Bollywood, and I have been with the same person since then. I have no thoughts of leaving him or being with anyone else because I am way too happy in the relationship. But from what I hear from people around me, it is very difficult to find someone after you become an actor because your sense of why you like a person or they like you becomes skewed. You start doubting the genuineness of that person. I have had my co-stars say that it is tough to find a partner, genuinely.”

"I feel you are in a good relationship when you do not feel the baggage of the relationship. I always knew that you have to be 'a man' to be in a relationship with me and not a 'boy,'" the Naam Shabana actor added.