Taapsee Pannu, Gulshan Devaiah Start Shoot For 'Blurr'

Taapsee had announced her production house, 'Outsider Films' in an Instagram post on Thursday.

"Last year when it was almost a decade since I plunged into the dream this Indian Film Industry is, I never knew I will not just float but actually learn to swim my way through. For someone who never dreamt of being a public figure I am forever grateful to everyone who has bestowed so much love and trust in me and my work. Time for some payback, because with great power comes greater responsibility. So, wish me luck and I promise to try my best to bring the best, coz the view is the best from the 'outside,'" she wrote.

Blurr is directed by Ajay Bahl. Taapsee's co-producer Pranjal Khandhdiya told ETimes that Blurr is not a run-of-the-mill-film.