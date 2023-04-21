'Sweet 16': Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Celebrate Their Wedding Anniversary

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary on 20 April. The Bollywood couple took to their respective social media accounts to post a lovely picture and captioned it as well.
The couple flashed a smile for the camera in the pictures posted by them. Sharing the post, Aishwarya wrote, "Sweet 16," followed by heart emojis. Meanwhile, Abhishek wrote, "16" with an evil eye emoticon.
Take a look at the post here:
Abhishek and Aishwarya got married in 2007 on 20 April. The wedding took place at Amitabh Bachchan's residence Prateeksha in Juhu, Mumbai. They welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on 16 November 2011.
On the work front, Abhishek will soon feature in the film Bachchan Singh. While Aishwarya is gearing up for the release of her film Ponniyin Selvan: II. On the other end, Aishwarya was spotted recently attending the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) gala. Both she and her daughter were present at the event.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)