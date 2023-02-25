No, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Didn't Meet Bageshwar Dham Sarkar; Video is Edited!
Two different videos have been morphed together to claim that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan met Bageshwar Dham Sarkar.
A video of Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan visiting Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, also known as Bageshwar Dham Sarkar of Bageshwar Dham temple is going viral on social media.
The video shows Shastri addressing a few health problems and the narrator of the video stated that he also suggested tips for Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan's career.
What is the truth about this video?: Two different videos have been edited together to make this viral video.
The original video showing the Bachchan mother-daughter duo dates back to October 2019, when they visited a Durga Puja pandal.
Shastri's video is taken from his show, Divya Darbar, which was held in Maharashtra's Nagpur on 8 January.
How did we find out the truht?: We conducted a reveser image search of some of the visuals along with relevant keywords to find the original clips.
VIDEO 1:
We checked Shastri's official Instagram account and found out that he had worn the same pink-coloured outfit as seen in the viral video for one of his satsangs (a gathering for the performance of devotional songs and speeches) at Nagpur, Maharashtra.
We took a clue and checked his YouTube channel, Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, and found a live video from Nagpur on 8 January.
In the video, at 1:27:00 timestamp Shastri can be heard saying the same statement about swelling, hand problems and liver infection, as heard in the viral video.
VIDEO 2:
We then performed a reverse image search keyframes of the video where the Bachchans can be seen.
We came across a YouTube video uploaded on 10 October 2019 by 'Secret media hacker'.
The title of the video read, "Aishwarya Rai With Daughter Aaradhya Bachchan Maa Durga Puja 2019".
We compared the two videos to notice similarties.
A similar video was also uploaded by Pinkvilla, an Indian entertainment platform on their official Facebook page on 8 October 2020.
Several media outlets like Filmfare, Entertainment Times and Vogue India reported about Bachchan's visit to the Durga Puja pandals.
MORHPED IMAGE USED IN THE VIRAL VIDEO:
The viral video also includes an altered image showing this mother-daughter duo sitting near Shastri's feet.
We found out that Bachchan's video was taken from the original YouTube video from the 3:33 timestamp.
While Shastri's same pose can be seen in the live video at 1:22:45 timestamp.
Conclusion: Two different videos have been morphed together to claim that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, visited Bageshwar Dham Sarkar.
