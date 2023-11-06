Sushmita Sen on Shooting For 'Aarya 3' A Month After Her Heart Attack

Sushmita Sen is taking her web series Aarya to new heights. The third season of the Ram Madhvani directorial is streaming on Disney+Hotstar, and The Quint caught up with Ram and Sushmita to talk about the show, working with each other and more.
Speaking about her experience on the sets of Aarya, Sushmita said that Ram never says 'action'. To which the director responded, "I don't understand why people need to say 'action' these days, considering there are walkie talkies on every sets. Also, Sushmita brought such a great energy to the sets everyday."
"It was such an amazing experience to work with Ram and the whole team. They were always on time, which is unheard of. Also, the level of hospitality on the sets of Aarya, I don't think I have seen it elsewhere," said Sushmita.
Sushmita also spoke about returning to finish her scenes a month after she suffered a heart attack. "I think my surgeon had a massive problem with me calling him everyday and saying, 'I need to go back to shoot!' He was astounded and he would tell me, 'You just had a heart attack! You weren't down with a cold or something.' I knew that going back to the sets of Aarya, not only would I be taken care of, but I would also heal faster. The work that I love doing does that to me. We just had the climax and some action sequences left, and I made Ram promise that we won’t compromise on what the show needs.”
Watch the video for more
Editor: Arnab Chakravorty
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)