Sushmita Sen on Shooting For 'Aarya 3' A Month After Her Heart Attack

Sushmita Sen is taking her web series Aarya to new heights. The third season of the Ram Madhvani directorial is streaming on Disney+Hotstar, and The Quint caught up with Ram and Sushmita to talk about the show, working with each other and more.

Speaking about her experience on the sets of Aarya, Sushmita said that Ram never says 'action'. To which the director responded, "I don't understand why people need to say 'action' these days, considering there are walkie talkies on every sets. Also, Sushmita brought such a great energy to the sets everyday."

"It was such an amazing experience to work with Ram and the whole team. They were always on time, which is unheard of. Also, the level of hospitality on the sets of Aarya, I don't think I have seen it elsewhere," said Sushmita.