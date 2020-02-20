Uphaar Fire: SC Dismisses Curative Plea, Relief for Ansal Brothers

It had, however, asked his younger sibling Gopal Ansal to serve the remaining one year jail term in the case.

The AVUT, through its president Neelam Krishnamoorthy, had sought reconsideration of the verdict by filing the curative plea.

In August 2015, the apex court had allowed the Ansals to walk free and asked them to pay a fine of Rs 30 crore each.

A fire at the Uphaar cinema in Delhi during the screening of the Hindi film Border on 13 June 1997 had claimed 59 lives. The owners of the Uphaar Cinema were Sushil Ansal and his brother Gopal Ansal.