Uphaar Fire: SC Dismisses Curative Plea, Relief for Ansal Brothers
The Supreme Court on Thursday, 20 February, dismissed a curative petition filed by the victims of the 1997 Uphaar Cinema fire tragedy, giving relief to the Ansal brothers and sparing them a further jail term.
A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde, and Justices NV Ramana and Arun Mishra considered the curative plea by the Association for Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT) in-chamber and dismissed it.
On 9 February 2017, the apex court had, by a 2:1 majority verdict, given relief to 78-year-old Sushil Ansal considering his "advanced age-related complications" by awarding him the jail term which he had already served.
It had, however, asked his younger sibling Gopal Ansal to serve the remaining one year jail term in the case.
The AVUT, through its president Neelam Krishnamoorthy, had sought reconsideration of the verdict by filing the curative plea.
In August 2015, the apex court had allowed the Ansals to walk free and asked them to pay a fine of Rs 30 crore each.
A fire at the Uphaar cinema in Delhi during the screening of the Hindi film Border on 13 June 1997 had claimed 59 lives. The owners of the Uphaar Cinema were Sushil Ansal and his brother Gopal Ansal.
