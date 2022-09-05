Uphaar Cinema Fire: HC Seeks Ansal's Reply on Enhancement of Punishment Plea

The petition said the district judge has failed to consider that the offence of tampering is extremely serious in nature as it affects the entire criminal justice system.

"It is direct interference in the administration of justice and thus requires serious consideration while sentencing a convict for committing the offence of misappropriating the court files and tampering with the most crucial evidence, purported to be used for convicting an accused person," the plea, filed through AVUT chairperson Neelam Krishnamoorthy, said.

It contended that the trial court failed to consider that this is a case which shatters the confidence of the public at large in the criminal justice system and it requires a maximum sentence so that it works as a deterrent for others who even dream of tampering with the court record in future.

It said the district judge has failed to consider that the accused in this case, primarily the Ansal brothers, misused the liberty granted to them in the main Uphaar case and tampered with the evidence after hatching criminal conspiracy with the court staff.