Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden and untimely demise has left Bollywood and the country in shock. Condolences have poured in from his friends and colleagues in the industry. Sushant's US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti couldn't attend the funeral, so she penned a moving tribute to her younger brother.She begins by saying, "Mera baby, mera Babu mera Bachcha is not physically present with us anymore and it is ok... I know u were in a lot of pain and I know u were a fighter and u were bravely fighting it. Sorry mera Sona... sorry for all the pain u had to go through...if I could I would hav taken all ur pain and given all my happiness to u."Shweta added that Sushant's 'twinkling eyes' taught the world to dream, and his innocent smile revealed the true purity of his heart."Whereever ur mera baby stay happy....stay fulfilled and know that everyone loved, loves u and will always love you unconditionally. All my dear ones.... I know it is testing time... but whenever there is choice.... choose love above hatred, choose kindness and compassion above anger and resentment choose selflessness above selfishness and forgive.... forgive yourself, forgive others and forgive everyone. Everybody is fighting their own battles.... be compassionate to yourself and be compassionate to others and everyone. Let not ur heart close everrrrrr, at any cost!!!!", Shweta added.Recently, Sushant's best friend Rohini Iyer too penned an emotional goodbye, urging people to remember him by celebrating his work and not add to the rumours surrounding the late actor.Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on Sunday, 14 June, at his residence in Mumbai. The actor was 34.