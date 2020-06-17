Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on 14 June, there have been a number of speculations regarding why he took such a drastic step. A number of people blamed nepotism in Bollywood for forcing him to end his life. Amidst all the chatter on social media, Sushant’s closest friend and celebrity manager Rohini Iyer took to Instagram to put all speculations at rest.Along with some heartwarming photos, Rohini wrote that she was stunned to find ‘fiction’ being peddled by people to further their own agendas. She added that the reality is that Sushant never cared about fake people.Manoj Bajpayee & Shekhar Kapur Recall Fondest Memories of SushantRohini began by saying, “Every single person who wants their two bit fame has an opinion on his life . Firstly, he didn’t give a f**k about fame or your opinions. He didn’t care about these people who are busy posting about not being in touch with him. For the record, he didn’t care about being in touch. He hated fake friends, phone calls and small talk. He rejected your parties, you didn’t shun him. He rejected your lobbies . He didn’t need camps, he had his own kingdom. He was a fighter . He made his own place in the sun.”Rohini added that Sushant never cared about being an ‘insider’ or aspired to be part of the Rs 100 crore club. He was way beyond that. “He didn’t care about awards . He walked out of an award function just cos he got bored . This was even before they announced his best actor award . You had to be a lot more interesting than a bloody trophy to hold his attention. He was a force of nature. His accomplishments are multifold. He was as simple as quantum physics . He was a crazy genius. He read Sartre and Nietzsche , he studied astronomy and stoicism , he wrote poetry , played the guitar , wrote with his left and right hand. He cared about saving the planet , the world , about going to Mars, he invested in charities , in science projects and innovations that were beyond your comprehension . So please don’t try to make sense of him or reduce his talent to serve your mere agenda”.Wish I Could Fix What Was Broken: Kriti Mourns Sushant’s DemiseRohini urged people to not add to the cacophony, instead to remember him by celebrating Sushant’s life. “He put his heart and soul into his craft , he was bothered more about research than make up . He was about quality not vanity . He was a bright star . That’s why he shined sheer magic. Celebrate his brilliance . He thrived for excellence , mediocrity affected him.He rejected anything conventional as easily as he rejected godfathers and big ticket films that he didn’t believe in. He didn’t take calls of the high and mighty if he didn’t want to . He didn’t care about money, I’ve seen him return pay checks worth crores”.Iyer said that Sushant broke every rule and ‘burnt all bridges’ to light his way. She signed off by writing that she wants people to know Sushant as the person he really was.Saif Ali Khan Calls Out Bollywood’s ‘Hypocrisy’ on Sushant’s Death We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.