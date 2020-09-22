Sushant Case: Court Extends Judicial Custody of Rhea to 6 October

The judicial custody of actor Rhea Chakraborty has been extended till 6 October by a special NDPS court on Tuesday (22 September), as per a report by ANI. Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on 8 September in an alleged drug link related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Rhea and her brother Showik have also filed an application for bail in the Bombay High Court.

Their lawyer Satish Maneshinde said in a statement, "Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty have filed an application for bail in the NDPS Case in Bombay High Court. It will come up for hearing on 23 September before Justice Sarang V Kotwal. The details of the bail applications will be shared after the hearing".