Coerced To Make Self-Incriminatory Confessions: Rhea in Bail Plea

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, arrested over an alleged drug link in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, has said in her bail application that she was "coerced into making self-incriminatory confessions". A copy of the application is with The Quint.

Rhea moved the Sessions Court in Mumbai on Wednesday, 9 September, and the hearing for her and brother Showik Chakraborty's bail plea is scheduled for Thursday.

Chakraborty was moved to the Byculla Jail on Wednesday, the only jail for women in Mumbai.

Rhea further said in her bail application that she has "not committed any crime and has been falsely implicated".