Coerced To Make Self-Incriminatory Confessions: Rhea in Bail Plea
The Narcotics Control Bureau said in its court documents that Rhea was "an active member of the drug syndicate".
Actor Rhea Chakraborty, arrested over an alleged drug link in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, has said in her bail application that she was "coerced into making self-incriminatory confessions". A copy of the application is with The Quint.
Rhea moved the Sessions Court in Mumbai on Wednesday, 9 September, and the hearing for her and brother Showik Chakraborty's bail plea is scheduled for Thursday.
Chakraborty was moved to the Byculla Jail on Wednesday, the only jail for women in Mumbai.
Rhea further said in her bail application that she has "not committed any crime and has been falsely implicated".
"During her custody, the applicant was coerced into making self-incriminatory confessions. By her application dated September 8, the applicant has formally retracted all such incriminatory confessions," the 28-year-old actor's petition stated.
The bail petition also argued that Rhea's arrest in was "unwarranted and without any justification," that her liberty was "arbitrarily curtailed". It also mentioned that no female officer was present during her interrogation. Rhea Chakraborty said she "had no access to any legal advice during her questioning when she was interrogated for a minimum of eight hours at a stretch by multiple male officers".
The bail petition also mentioned that the offence involved only a small quantity of drugs and therefore, called for only a year's jail and was a bailable charge. Her earlier bail request was rejected by a magistrate who sent her to judicial custody till 22 September.
Rhea Chakraborty was arrested 8 September on charges of procuring drugs for her partner Sushant Singh Rajput.
Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty have been accused of arranging drugs with help from Sushant's staffers Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant, who were allegedly in touch with drug dealers.
The Narcotics Control Bureau said in its court documents that Rhea was "an active member of the drug syndicate connected with drug supplies" and knew of "every delivery and payment".
