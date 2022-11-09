Sunny Deol, Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff & Sanjay Dutt Unite for New Film
The actors unveiled the first look from their yet-to-be-titled film on Wednesday.
Sunny Deol, Mithun Chakraborty, Sanjay Dutt, and Jackie Shroff are all set to take you back to the 90s. The actors are collaborating for their upcoming action entertainer, which is reportedly helmed by Vivek Chauhan. The quartet took the internet by storm by on 9 November, after they unveiled the first look poster of their yet-to-be-titled film.
Taking to social media, Sunny shared the first look with his fans and wrote, "#BaapOfAllFilms, Shoot dhamaal (fire emoji), dosti bemisaal (The father of all films, rocking shoot, incomparable friendship)."
In the poster, the actors look sturdy in their edgy looks. While Mithun can be seen wearing a beret cap, Sunny appears to be a prisoner in his orange and white attire. On the other hand, Sanjay looks intense in his brown leather jacket, and Jackie can be seen in his signature look with a red handkerchief tied around his neck.
Take a look at it here:
According to trade analyst Tarun Adarsh, the film will be co-produced by Ahmed Khan, his wife Shaira Khan and Zee Studios. This will be the first time the four veterans would share screen space at the same time. Although, Sanjay and Mithun have previously collaborated for multiple projects in the past, including Jeete Hain Shaan Se and Ilaka, among others.
The rest of the details of the action-entertainer are currently awaited.
