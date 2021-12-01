Accused Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's Pic With Jacqueline Fernandez Goes Viral
Jacqueline Fernandez's team had earlier denied rumours of her involvement with Sukesh Chandrasekhar.
Jacqueline Fernandez has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate multiple times in connection to a 200-crore money laundering case. Bollywood Hungama shared a mirror selfie taken by the main accused in the case Sukesh Chandrasekhar which features Jacqueline kissing him on the cheek.
The image is reportedly from April to June last year when Sukesh was out on interim bail.
In October, Sukesh’s lawyer had alleged that Jacqueline and Sukesh were in a relationship. Advocate Anant Malik had said, “Jacqueline and Sukesh were dating, these are my instructions, this is straight from the horse’s mouth.”
The actor’s spokesperson had denied the rumours in a statement, which read, "Jacqueline Fernandez is being called to testify as a witness by the ED. She has duly recorded her statements and in future will also be completely co operating with the agency in the investigations. Jacqueline also categorically denies alleged slanderous statements made about relationship with the involved couple.”
ED sources had earlier told India Today that Sukesh Chandrasekhar would make spoof calls to Jacqueline from Tihar Jail. Jacqueline was allegedly being questioned by the ED as a witness and not an accused. Sukesh Chandrasekhar reportedly has multiple cases of extortion against him.
Actor Nora Fatehi was also summoned by the ED in October and her team had issued a statement saying that Nora has been a victim in the case and is, thus, a witness.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.