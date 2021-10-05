Squid Game's Jung Ho Yeon Becomes Most-Followed South Korean Actor on Instagram

Squid Game star Jung Ho Yeon has now become the most-followed South Korean actor on Instagram. Yeon, who played an important role in the Netflix show, has increased her follower count 20 times in a few weeks, reports nme.com. The report also states that Squid Game is on its way to become Netflix's 'biggest show ever'.

Yeon's social media followers have increased from 400,000 to 10,000,000 in just two weeks. She overtook veteran actor Song Hye Kyo and South Korean model Lee Sung-Kyung to attain 13.7 million followers.