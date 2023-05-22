ADVERTISEMENT

Veteran Actor Sarath Babu Passes Away at 71

Sarath Babu was undergoing treatment for several days at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

Veteran actor Sarath Babu passed away in Hyderabad at the age of 71. The Telugu actor was admitted to the AIG Hospital and was undergoing treatment for several days.

According to reports, Sarath Babu died due to multiple organ failure and sepsis in his whole body. The late actor's family members are currently making arrangements to move his body to Chennai.

Several celebrities from the film industry and politicians expressed their condolences on social media.

Sarath Babu predominantly worked in Telugu and Tamil films. In his career, he has appeared in over 200 films in several Indian regional languages. He entered the film industry with a Tamil film in 1973. He rose to prominence after his work in K Balachander's 1978 film Nizhal Nijamagiradhu.

Sarath Babu is also the recipient of eight state Nandi Awards.

