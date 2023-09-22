Sophie Turner Sues Joe Jonas Over Wrongful Detention of Daughters; Singer Reacts

The couple filed for divorce after four years of marriage earlier this month. As per AP News, Sophie filed her petition in the federal court in New York under the child abduction clauses of the Hague Convention, which compels the return of a child taken from their 'habitual residence'.

In continuation of the report, Sophie claimed in her lawsuit that she and Joe had made a mutual decision to raise their daughter in England and were planning to relocate there in April of this year. The Game of Thrones actor claimed that the girls "are both fully involved and integrated in all aspects of daily and cultural life in England."

According to the petition, Sophie met Joe on 17 September, when she asked him to return their children's passports. However, Joe allegedly refused to turn it over. The daughters, ages 3 and 1, were born in the US and have dual US and British citizenship.

Reacting to the allegations, Joe's representative told E! News, "This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending. When language like 'abduction' is used, it is misleading at best and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst."

The representative reiterated the allegations of the children's 'abduction'. As per the E! News report, both the daughters had been under Joe's care for the past three months, following an agreement from Sophie.

The representative further claimed that Sophie is making these allegations in order to move the court proceedings to the UK and get her children out of the US permanently.