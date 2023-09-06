Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner on Wednesday, 6 September, issued a joint statement on their social media handles after filing for divorce earlier this month.
The former couple was married for four years and has two children together — a daughter named Willa, who was born in 2020, and their younger daughter, whom they welcomed in July 2022.
In their joint statement, Joe and Sophie wrote, "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."
Have a look at their post here:
According to a report by AP News, Joe and Sophie filed for divorce in Florida’s Miami-Dade County Court on 5 September. Now, Joe is seeking joint custody of the daughters, as per the divorce documents.
According to the filing, the former couple had a prenuptial agreement that Joe expects will be enforced.
Joe, who is a member of the popular American pop band The Jonas Brothers, tied the knot with Sophie in 2019.
Sophie has acted in renowned films and shows like HBO’s Game of Thrones, X-Men: Apocalypse, and Dark Phoenix, among others.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)