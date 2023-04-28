ADVERTISEMENT

'Truth Always Wins': Sooraj Pancholi Reacts After Acquittal in Jiah Khan Case

Sooraj Pancholi reacted online after being acquitted in Jiah Khan’s death case.

Actor Sooraj Pancholi reacted on Instagram after being acquitted in Jiah Khan’s death case on Friday, 28 April. A CBI special court in Mumbai acquitted the actor, who had been charged with abetting actor Jiah Khan's suicide in 2013.

He took to his Instagram account to write, "The truth always wins." He also added a hashtag alongside his Instagram Story.

Jiah's mother Rabia Khan also reacted to Sooraj's acquittal. She told the media, "Jiah will get justice." She went on to say that she would go to the High Court.

The Live Law report stated that Judge AS Sayyad pronounced the verdict, citing "paucity of evidence."

Sooraj was arrested on 10 June 2013, seven days after Jiah's death. He is the son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab. The actor was facing the charge under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code. Jiah had died at her Juhu home on 3 June, 2013. 

