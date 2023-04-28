Jiah Khan Case: Sooraj Pancholi, Charged With Abetment of Suicide, Acquitted

On Friday, 28 April, a Special CBI court acquitted actor Sooraj Pancholi, who had been charged with abetting actor Jiah Khan’s suicide, as per a report by Live Law. Sooraj and Jiah were in a relationship. Jiah had died by suicide at her Juhu home on 3 June, 2013. Sooraj was facing the charge under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.