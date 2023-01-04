Sony TV Clarifies On 'Crime Patrol' Ep Being Similar To Shraddha Walkar Case
Sony TV has issued a statement denying any connection with the case.
A recent Crime Patrol episode faced massive backlash for depicting a story similar to that of Sharddha Walkar's case. Sony TV has now issued a statement on 2 January 2022 denying any connection with the case.
Sony LIV, went don't write, "Some viewers have commented on social media about a recent episode of "Crime Patrol" On SET they said that the episode resembled a recent incident reported in the media. We wish to clarify that while the episode is a work of fiction, it is based on certain events that occurred in 2011 and not connected to any recent case."
"We take extra care to ensure our content meets broadcasting standards laid down by the regulatory bodies. But, in this case, respecting the sentiments of our viewers, we have decided to discontinue the airing of the episode. If the telecast has hurt the sentiments of any of our viewers, we wish to express our regrets," they added.
For the unversed, according to netizens, the episode bore glaring similarities to the Sharddha Walkar murder case. And according to news reports, as the religion of the two characters were changed, it caused an uproar on social media and they called to boycott the channel.
