ADVERTISEMENT

Rocket Boys Trailer: Ishwak Singh, Jim Sarbh Bring to us Sarabhai-Bhabha's Tale

Rocket Boys will premiere on Sony Liv on 4 February.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Hot on Web
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh in <em>Rocket Boys</em>.</p></div>
i

SonyLiv has shared the trailer for their upcoming series, Rocket Boys. The show stars Ishwak Singh and Jim Sarbh as Dr. Vikram Sarabhai and Dr. Homi J. Bhabha respectively.

Also Read

'Gehraiyaan' Trailer: Deepika & Siddhant in a Complicated Relationship

'Gehraiyaan' Trailer: Deepika & Siddhant in a Complicated Relationship
ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer gives a peek into how Vikram and Homi met, became friends and led the country into creating the Indian Space Program. There are also cameos of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and President APJ Abdul Kalam. The show will premiere on 4 February.

Rocket Boys, created by filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, Roy Kapur Films and Emmay Entertainment, is directed by Abhay Pannu. “Taking on the role of Homi Bhabha is extremely special, partly because of our shared Parsi heritage, but mostly because of the interesting, driven, Renaissance man he was,” Jim said in a statement.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT