The war of words between Sonu Nigam and Divya Khosla Kumar doesn't seem to end. While the singer accused Bhushan Kumar and T-Series of trying to sabotage his career, director and Bhushan Kumar's wife, Divya Khosla Kumar responded to the allegations in a separate video. Here's the story so far.You Have Messed With the Wrong Person: Sonu Nigam to Bhushan KumarAfter the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, Sonu Nigam released a video on Instagram on 18 June talking about the kind of pressure artistes have to go through. He added that there are a couple of music companies that abuse their power and end up creating a lot of trouble for musicians.In another video, which he released on 22 June, Sonu accused Bhushan Kumar of trying to harm his image and not promoting new talent."Bhushan Kumar, now I have to mention your name. And you deserve to be addressed without respect. You have messed with the wrong person."Sonu NigamHe added, "Do you remember the times you would come to my house requesting me to record an album for you? 'Brother, record Deewana for me. Introduce me to Smita Thackeray and Bal Thackeray. Save me from Abu Salem'. Don't mess with me, I am warning you".Sonu Nigam is Thankless: Divya Khosla KumarDivya Khosla Kumar posted a video on 24 June and responded to Sonu Nigam's allegations and blamed him for never promoting any new talent himself while claiming that 97% of people working in T-Series are outsiders.Further, she called him 'thankless' for not supporting T-Series after Gulshan Kumar was shot dead in 1997."Bhushan was 18 and clueless, Sonu Nigam thought the company has no future and so he signed up with another music company."Divya Khosla KumarResponding to his claims of recording 'Deewana' album for Bhushan Kumar, Divya said the singer obliged Bhushan, which he is now using as leverage. "Sonu Nigam ji, why would Bhushan ji come to you to save himself from Abu Salem? I want an investigation. Was there a link between Abu Salem and Sonu Nigam? Yes, definitely there was," said Divya.On #MeToo Allegations Against Bhushan KumarSonu Nigam had also mentioned the name of a girl who had allegedly named Bhushan Kumar during the #MeToo movement. "Remember Marina Kunwar? I have her video. I'll upload it on YouTube if you mess with me," he said.To this, Divya replied that there is no base to these allegations. "#MeToo is an important movement but many opportunists used it for their own personal agenda. We asked the police for help and decided to not tell the media or reveal anyone's identity. The movement has been misused by people like you. Should I accuse you of #MeToo? Should I say you are a #MeToo rapist? Will you turn into a #MeToo rapist then?"She added in the video that since Sonu Nigam's video came out, her husband has been receiving death threats, she has been receiving rape threats, and even her child is being threatened on social media.