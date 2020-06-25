Days after Sonu Nigam released a video accusing Bhushan Kumar of trying to sabotage his image, director and Bhushan Kumar’s wife, Divya Khosla Kumar has taken to social media to share a video responding to all the allegations. Sonu Nigam had also called out the ‘music mafia’ of the Indian music industry.Divya uploaded the video with the caption, “The Bitter Truth #SonuNigam”In the 11-minute video, she states that T-Series has given a break to many newcomers and questions Sonu Nigam if he has ever promoted any new talent. She says, “You (Sonu) are such a legend. How many people have you given a break to? No one. 97% of people working in T-Series are outsiders, not industry kids.”Adding that it was Gulshan Kumar who identified Sonu Nigam’s talent and brought him to Mumbai, Divya called the singer ‘thankless’ for not standing with T-Series after Gulshan Kumar was shot dead in 1997.Divya Khosla Reacts to Sonu Nigam’s Video, Calls Him ‘Thankless’“When tragedy struck T-Series family after the death of Gulshan Kumar, Sonu Nigam thought the company will sink and so he signed up with another music company. He was thankless, he did not think twice about standing with T-Series in a tough time, or about supporting Bhushan ji, who was only 18 then.”Divya Khosla KumarSonu, in his video, alleged that Bhushan Kumar came to him for help asking him to record the album ‘Deewana’ for him and to save him from Abu Salem. Responding to the allegations, Divya mentions in her video that Bhushan Kumar did approach Sonu to record his album, which the singer is using as a leverage today.“Sonu Nigam ji, why would Bhushan ji come to you to save himself from Abu Salem? I want an investigation. Was there a link between Abu Salem and Sonu Nigam? Yes, definitely there was. That's why Bhushan ji went to him for help. Sonu Nigam himself said in his video that Bhushan ji had come to him for help,” Divya Khosla Kumar said.Divya proceeds to respond to the #MeToo allegations against Bhushan Kumar, that Sonu Nigam brought up in his video. She said that the allegation was fabricated and they decided to not press charges against the woman who allegedly accused Bhushan.“What is #MeToo Sonu ji? Should I accuse you of #MeToo? Should I say you are a #MeToo rapist? Will you turn into a #MeToo rapist then?”Divya Khosla KumarShe added in the video that since Sonu Nigam’s video came out, her husband has been receiving “death threats”, she has been receiving “rape threats”, and even her child is being “threatened” on social media.You Might Soon Hear About Suicides in Music Industry: Sonu Nigam We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.