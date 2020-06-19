With the entire country mourning Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise, Sonu Nigam has taken to Instagram to post a video about the kind of pressure artistes have to go through. The singer began by saying that currently the country is grappling through a lot of pressure. “People are going through a lot of mental and emotional pressure after hearing the news of Sushant Singh Rajput dying by suicide. It’s very difficult to come to terms with the fact that a celebrated, talented young life is no longer with us”, Sonu said.You Didn’t Deserve Him: Rohini Iyer Pens Moving Tribute to SushantAdded to that is news of the face-off between India and China on Monday (15 June) in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, wherein at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed. “Both these incidents have affected me a lot. Through this vlog I would like to put in a request to the music companies - today an actor has died by suicide, tomorrow it can be a musician also. The ‘music mafia’ is bigger than the film mafia in the country. I was lucky enough to escape from the shackles of music companies, but a number of young artistes are going through a lot of stress. Even if the director, producer and music composer wants to work with a particular artiste, the music companies object”, Sonu says.He adds that there are a couple of music companies that abuse their power and end up creating a lot of trouble for singers, composers, lyricists. “Be kind to the young talents. Don’t push them to the wall. Even my songs have been dubbed a number of times. It’s humiliating to call a singer, make him record songs and then dub his songs”, said Sonu.Finally he urged music companies to be kind to young musicians because the need their help.Sushant Singh Rajput on Why Money & Recognition Are Not Success We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.