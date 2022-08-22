'I Don't Need to React': Sonam Kapoor on Being Trolled For Her Maternity Style

In a recent interview with Vogue Sonam Kapoor opened up about getting trolled on social media regarding her style, stating, "I think the one thing I have grown out of is reacting to things I don’t need to react to. Thankfully, a lot of it has come with age, but it’s also because I understand that I live a very charmed life. I come from a place of extreme privilege and I literally have nothing to complain about, so if someone is saying something negative about me from behind a keyboard, it really is none of my business."

"If I put out something to celebrate my body and my womanhood today, it shouldn’t come as a surprise. I have always been the kind of person to publicly discuss issues like dark circles, PCOS, weight gain and stretch marks," she added.