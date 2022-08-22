'I Don't Need to React': Sonam Kapoor on Being Trolled For Her Maternity Style
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed a baby boy.
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed a baby boy. The couple released a statement, regarding the same with an Instagram post. In a recent interview, Sonam opened up about her experience regarding her pregnancy, maternity style and more.
In a recent interview with Vogue Sonam Kapoor opened up about getting trolled on social media regarding her style, stating, "I think the one thing I have grown out of is reacting to things I don’t need to react to. Thankfully, a lot of it has come with age, but it’s also because I understand that I live a very charmed life. I come from a place of extreme privilege and I literally have nothing to complain about, so if someone is saying something negative about me from behind a keyboard, it really is none of my business."
"If I put out something to celebrate my body and my womanhood today, it shouldn’t come as a surprise. I have always been the kind of person to publicly discuss issues like dark circles, PCOS, weight gain and stretch marks," she added.
Sonam also released a post regarding the same, the statement read as follows, "On 20.8.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors and nurses, friends and family who have supported us in this journey. It's only the beginning but we know are lives are forever changed".
Sonam and Anand tied the knot on 8 May 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony.
