Sonam Kapoor’s B’Day Post for the ‘Voice of Reason’ Brother-In-Law Karan Boolani
Sonam Kapoor shared pictures featuring Karan Boolani, Rhea Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor.
Actor Sonam Kapoor took to social media to wish her friend and brother-in-law, producer Karan Boolani on his birthday. Sonam, who lives in London with husband Anand Ahuja, posted a series of candid pictures along with an adorable note for Boolani.
The pictures also feature Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and Anand. In the caption, Sonam Kapoor thanked Karan Boolani for taking care of her and her sister Rhea and also for getting them out of trouble.
Sonam Kapoor wrote, “Happy happy birthday @karanboolani thank you for being the voice of reason when @rheakapoor and I want to be completely unreasonable. And then thanks for getting us out of trouble because of our unreasonable behaviour. Thanks for taking care of us and being the best at it. We love you. I’m so glad you’re my friend and now my brother in law. Love ya!”
Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani flew to Rajasthan to celebrate his birthday. Karan shared some photos of their vacation on social media.
Last month, Karan Boolani had shared a series of photos with his wife Rhea and their family, with the caption, “Call it a clan, call it a network, call it a tribe, call it a family: Whatever you call it, whoever you are, you need one.”
Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani tied the knot on 14 August. On the occasion, Sonam had shared a note for Rhea which read, “Side by side or miles apart, we sisters will always be connected by the heart. Honoured to be the sister of the most beautiful bride. Love you, Rhea Kapoor.”
