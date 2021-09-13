Pinch 2: Anil Kapoor Reacts to Troll Who Calls Him & Sonam 'Shameless'

Anil Kapoor will soon be seen on Arbaaz Khan's chat show, Pinch 2. In a promo of the upcoming episode, Arbaaz showed Anil some of the troll remarks on social media.

One of the comments about Anil Kapoor and his daughter Sonam reads, "I think father and daughter are shameless. They can do anything for money." To which Anil replied, "Agar unhoney aisa comment kiya hai to vo sayad burey mood me they, ya dukhi they (If the person has made such a remark, then they must either be in a bad mood or upset)".