If Sidhu Returns to Kapil Sharma Show, I Have Other Things: Archana Puran Singh
Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation as Punjab Congress chief sparked rumours of him returning to The Kapil Sharma Show.
Following Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation as Punjab Congress chief, there have been rumours about him replacing Archana Puran Singh in The Kapil Sharma Show. Archana herself had shared a selection of memes that implied she is ‘more worried than Congress’ at the moment, calling it ‘kissa kursi ka’.
When asked about Sidhu's resignation, Archana told The Times of India that she doesn't take the memes seriously at all. She added that if Sidhu were to return to The Kapil Sharma Show, she would focus on her other commitments.
"This is a joke that’s cracked on me for many years now. I don’t care and I don’t take it seriously at all. And if Sidhu would seriously re-enter the show in my place, I will have many other things to do, which I have refused in the past few months.”Archana Puran Singh
Speaking about the refrain that she has nothing to do on the show but laugh Archana told the publication, "Kapil’s show writers come up with different kinds of jokes and I can’t help but laugh at them because they are funny. It is a task to come up with gags everyday and keep the show running for the last 10 years. But all those who feel I don’t have anything to do in the show should come on the sets to see how it is not easy to sit for 6-7 hours in one position, facing the stage. I have to constantly sit in an angle for 4-7 hours on that sofa and face the stage, listen to every joke that’s cracked and then react to it.”
