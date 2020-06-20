Watch Sonakshi Sinha’s touching and heartfelt Father’s Day tribute for dad Shatrughan Sinha.Fathers don't hug as often. They don’t talk much either. They have a very special (and sometimes awkward) way of expressing their love but there are only a few things as pure as a father's heart and as powerful as his unconditional love.In this video, actor Sonakshi Sinha reminds us of the silent yet most impactful role that our fathers, our unsung heroes, play in our lives. Enjoy this special tribute and don’t forget to share it with your dad.Talent: Sonakshi SinhaPoetry: Abhinav NagarEditor: Ashish MaccuneProducer: Divya Talwar We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.