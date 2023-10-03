'There's a Slight Colonial Hangover When It Comes to Beauty': Sobhita Dhulipala

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala was recently seen in the second season of Made in Heaven. Her performance as Tara was appreciated by the audience. Sobhita made her acting debut with Anurag Kashyap's Raman Raghav 2.0 in 2016. The Quint caught up with the actor to speak about her initial days in the industry, how she navigated the challenges, being selected for Raman Raghav 2.0, what she thinks about the beauty standards in the industry and more.
When asked as to whether she is content about her journey in the film industry so far Sobhita replied, "It's been quite a ride. As a girl who moved from Vizag to Mumbai for college, not knowing that I would go on to be a part of the entertainment industry, I think this has been an amazing ride. Of course, there have been hardships, but that's part of any journey."
Sobhita touched upon how, despite being an introvert, she pushed herself to try new things and how that gave her the confidence to face challenges. "I spent about 15 years in Vizag, leading a guarded and simple life. Then there's the last 15 years, where I went to an amazing college, was crowned Miss India, gave modelling a shot, became an actor and got a chance to backpack across the country. So whenever I face any challenges or hurdles, I tell myself 'it will pass.' Growing up a little introverted, the desire was always to be embraced and accepted in a group. At every juncture I realised that I tried to belong because I am pushing myself into newer arenas. Looking back, I feel proud that I pushed myself into situations where there was no comfort. Being an outsider in the film industry, I had to figure out everything on my own."
Sobhita also said that in order to be a good actor one has to have a rich body of experiences. "As someone who doesn't have a guiding force, I always looked for paths that have been accessible to me. If I would have been offered an amazing commercial film, of course I would have done it. Given the choices that I have and my love for the performing arts, I am going to pick roles that are suited to my tastes. I think if you want to become a good actor, you have to have a rich body of experiences. Also, there's always been this constant comparison with others that we all have to deal with. And social media has made that worse. So I personally believe, if there are places and situations that make you feel low, pull yourself out of it."
Sobhita even weighed in about the beauty standards in the industry and how there have been female actors across generations whose looks never came in the way of their success.
Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty
