Chak De! India 2: Indian Women’s Hockey Coach's Suggestion to Shah Rukh Khan
Sjoerd Marijne suggested that it's time for Chak De! India 2, in an interaction with Shah Rukh AKA coach Kabir.
The coach for India’s women’s hockey team, Sjoerd Marijne, has great offer for Shah Rukh Khan. After Shah Rukh Khan wrote a message to the hockey team after their match with Great Britain, Marijne replied that it’s time for Chak De! India 2.
Marijne tweeted, "Thank you @srk for all the love ! It's great to have support from the best in Bollywood. It's time for Chak De part 2, what say?" Though Sjoerd shared the tweet for Shak Rukh, he tagged a different handle.”
The tweet was in response to Shah Rukh’s earlier tweet which read, “Heartbreak!!! But all reasons to hold our heads high. Well played Indian Women’s Hockey Team. You all inspired everyone in India. That itself is a victory." The Indian women’s hockey team faced Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics but the latter won for the bronze medal.
Shah Rukh Plan played the role of Kabir Khan in the sports drama Chak De! India. Kabir coaches the women’s hockey team in the film to rise from their underdog status to victory. This isn’t the first time the reel coach and real coach have interacted.
After the Indian women’s team, with Rani Rampal as the captain, entered the semi-finals for the first time in history, Marijne shared a picture with the entire team, and wrote, "Sorry family, I coming again later.”
Shah Rukh replied to the tweet, "Haan haan no problem. Just bring some Gold on your way back….for a billion family members. This time Dhanteras is also on 2nd Nov. From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan."
In Chak De! India, the team coached by Kabir wins the World Cup by defeating Australia. Coincidentally, the Indian women’s hockey team also advanced to semi finals after defeating Australia 1-0 at the Tokyo Olympics.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.