Fans Have Field Day With Women's Hockey Team Win, Real-'Ex-Coach' Twitter Banter

The Indian Women's Hockey team reached the semi-final for the first time in Olympics history.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shahrukh Khan &amp; Indian women's hockey team.</p></div>
Earlier in the day, the Indian Women’s Hockey team sealed their semi-final ticket against all odds, beating Australia 1-0. The match was full of emotions for everyone – from the team staff to the fans back home.

Since then, Indian fans on social media are buzzing over the team's accomplishment and Hashtags like #Whatagame, #ChakdeIndia, #Indianwomenshockey have been trending.

Fans compared video clips from the 2007 film, Chak De! India's, final minutes, showing Australian players dejected as the Indian players celebrated the victory.

The Indian women’s team coach took to Twitter to share a picture from the team bus after their historic win, with a message: "Sorry family, I coming again later (sic)". Sjoerd quickly received a response from 'ex-coach Kabir Khan', actor Shah Rukh Khan, who played the Indian women's hockey team's coach in the film. Khan's message for Sjoerd Marijne read, “Haan haan no problem. Just bring some Gold on your way back….for a billion family members. This time Dhanteras is also on 2nd Nov (sic),"

He signed off as: “From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan.”

Marijne responded saying, "Thank you for all the support and love. We will give everything again. From: The Real Coach".

Let's see how Twitterati reacted to these tweets

